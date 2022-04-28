Olivia Wilde Served Legal Papers From Jason Sudeikis On Stage At CinemaCon

In a shocking moment at CinemaCon, Olivia Wilde was served custody papers by ex Jason Sudeikis while onstage Tuesday night (April 26). Wilde was onstage at the annual convention for movie theater owners and Hollywood studios to debut the trailer of the film she directed, Don't Worry Darling starring her rumored boyfriend Harry Styles and Florence Pugh.

Wilde was stunned when the server tracked her down and handed her crucial legal documents concerning the custody of their two young children. When she was handed the manilla envelope by a woman who slid it on stage during her presentation, she asked "This is for me?" After she opened the documents, Wilde reportedly carried on with little reaction.

Page Six reports that sources say the Ted Lasso star had no knowledge of the plans and would "never condone" what happened to Wilde on Tuesday night. The couple parted ways in November 2020 after seven years together. They were engaged and are co-parents to an 8-year-old son and a 5-year-old daughter.

The source told Page Six: “Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”