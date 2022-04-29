“As you can imagine, bringing four such acclaimed talents together is next to impossible, but luckily for this project, everything lined up perfectly," IZ Avila said in a press release. "We are all excited about this collaboration and love that we get to share it across multiple genres and reach such a diverse group of listeners.”



“This record puts the focus and value back on hard work," added Bobby Avila. "We’re proud to join together to illuminate, celebrate and honor those around the country that have continued to show up every single day, keeping our world moving."



The video also features cameos from DJ Quik, who mixed the record, and other hard-working Americans from all backgrounds like fire fighters, teachers, construction workers, truck drivers, farmers, small business executives, baristas, doctors, nurses and more. The Avila Brothers first released their rare collaboration on April 1.



Press play up top to watch the official music video for "A Hard Working Man" now.