Snoop Dogg, Billy Ray Cyrus Join Avila Brothers In New Patriotic Song
By Tony M. Centeno
April 29, 2022
Snoop Dogg is known to collaborate with any artist across all genres. Before his anticipated song with BTS drops, Snoop advocates for all the hard-working men and women out there in The Avila Brothers' new song with the Long Beach rapper and Billy Ray Cyrus.
On Friday, April 29, The Avila Brothers released the music video for their new song featuring Snoop Dogg and Billy Ray Cyrus entitled "A Hard Working Man." Directed by Patrick ''Embryo'' Tapu, the video shows Snoop, Billy and The Avila Bros in Tennessee while. surrounded by numerous 18-wheeler trucks. The Death Row Records owner raps about industrious men and women in America who put in hard work at their 9-5 jobs.
“As you can imagine, bringing four such acclaimed talents together is next to impossible, but luckily for this project, everything lined up perfectly," IZ Avila said in a press release. "We are all excited about this collaboration and love that we get to share it across multiple genres and reach such a diverse group of listeners.”
“This record puts the focus and value back on hard work," added Bobby Avila. "We’re proud to join together to illuminate, celebrate and honor those around the country that have continued to show up every single day, keeping our world moving."
The video also features cameos from DJ Quik, who mixed the record, and other hard-working Americans from all backgrounds like fire fighters, teachers, construction workers, truck drivers, farmers, small business executives, baristas, doctors, nurses and more. The Avila Brothers first released their rare collaboration on April 1.
Press play up top to watch the official music video for "A Hard Working Man" now.