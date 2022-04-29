Tennessee Titans Unveil New Downtown Nashville Mural

The Tennessee Titans partnered up with local artist Eric "MOBE" Bass to create another mural that is sure to encourage Nashville to "Titan Up."

The new 11,000-square-foot mural, called "Celebrate Tennessee," can be found on the Rep. John Lewis Way South side of the Margaritaville Hotel and serves as a follow-up to the team's other mural on Sixth Avenue South and Korean Veterans Boulevard, News Channel 5 reports.

According to the team, the design features a player dressed in uniform with an outline of skyline placed front and center on the jersey. The player is surrounded by symbols of Music City, such as a guitar and microphone, tri-star and fireworks as well as state symbols like an iris flower and mockingbird.

The team also shared a video on Instagram showcasing the process of creating the massive mural that was "inspired by our home and some of the many things that make it special."