Tennessee Titans Unveil New Downtown Nashville Mural
By Sarah Tate
April 29, 2022
The Tennessee Titans partnered up with local artist Eric "MOBE" Bass to create another mural that is sure to encourage Nashville to "Titan Up."
The new 11,000-square-foot mural, called "Celebrate Tennessee," can be found on the Rep. John Lewis Way South side of the Margaritaville Hotel and serves as a follow-up to the team's other mural on Sixth Avenue South and Korean Veterans Boulevard, News Channel 5 reports.
According to the team, the design features a player dressed in uniform with an outline of skyline placed front and center on the jersey. The player is surrounded by symbols of Music City, such as a guitar and microphone, tri-star and fireworks as well as state symbols like an iris flower and mockingbird.
The team also shared a video on Instagram showcasing the process of creating the massive mural that was "inspired by our home and some of the many things that make it special."
"This mural is a beautiful follow-up to the original 'Tennessee Tough' painting. It is meant to be a celebration of all the elements that make Nashville and the entire state of Tennessee such a special place to live, work and play," said Gil Beverly, Titans senior vice president, chief marketing and revenue officer. "MOBE is an incredibly talented artist who perfectly captured the place we all call home. We hope this new addition will be a Nashville-staple to be enjoyed by our community."