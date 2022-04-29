Watch Jupiter And Venus Get 'Ultra-Close' As Planets Align Over Milwaukee

By Logan DeLoye

April 29, 2022

Big Planets and shining stars galaxy in space
Photo: Getty Images

Calling all early risers!

For the first time in years, the Milwaukee sky will be the perfect place to watch Jupiter, Saturn, Venus and Mars align on Saturday morning. Southeast Wisconsin residents can pull up a chair to watch the sunrise at 5:00 a.m, and also catch the planets aligning.

According to Patch.com, locals will be able to see this event just along the horizon and will not need a telescope. All you will need is the will to wake up before 5:00 a.m. Jupiter and Saturn will be the most visible because they are the brightest.

The last time humans were able to view this celestial event was in 2019. Though the planets look to be really close together from Earth, NASA said that they will actually be far apart in space:

"Venus’s orbit is closer to the Sun than the Earth’s, and Jupiter’s orbit is much farther away, so the proximity is an illusion, occurring only because Earth, Venus, and Jupiter happen to be approximately aligned. This celestial event will continue on the morning of May 1, but the positions of the planets, Jupiter and Venus, will be reversed."

Patch mentioned that there will also be a meteor shower that occurs around the same time. This specific meteor shower is known for producing a multitude of shooting stars and fireballs throughout the sky.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.