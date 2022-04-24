Watch Eddie Vedder Interview NASA Astronauts In Space
By Rebekah Gonzalez
April 24, 2022
Eddie Vedder has teamed up with NASA for an interview that takes place on Earth and in space. The Pearl Jam frontman had the honor of interviewing the crew currently about the International Space Station. As they orbit over 250 miles above Earth, NASA astronauts Kayla Barron, Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn, Mark Vande Dei, and European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer talked with Vedder in celebration of Earth Day (April 22).
According to NME, this is already the second time Vedder has collaborated with NASA. In March, his "Invincible" music video was actually inspired by NASA's Artemis I Moon mission.
In other news, Pearl Jam has recently confirmed they're working on a new album. “We’ve recorded some songs. We’re on our way. We’re making music," guitarist Stone Gossard told Consequence of Sound in March. Several band members were also involved in a supergroup with other grunge legends. The band 3rd Secret includes Pearl Jam/Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron, Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, and Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil.
Just a week after surprise-releasing their debut album, they were seen performing live at Seattle's Museum of Pop Culture. MoPOP's current exhibitions include Nirvana: Taking Punk to the Masses and Pearl Jam: Home and Away.