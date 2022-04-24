Watch Eddie Vedder Interview NASA Astronauts In Space

Eddie Vedder has teamed up with NASA for an interview that takes place on Earth and in space. The Pearl Jam frontman had the honor of interviewing the crew currently about the International Space Station. As they orbit over 250 miles above Earth, NASA astronauts Kayla Barron, Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn, Mark Vande Dei, and European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer talked with Vedder in celebration of Earth Day (April 22).

According to NME, this is already the second time Vedder has collaborated with NASA. In March, his "Invincible" music video was actually inspired by NASA's Artemis I Moon mission.