Here's Why Hayley Williams Thinks The '00s Are Making A Comeback

By Yashira C.

April 30, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Hayley Williams of Paramore recently opened up about her thoughts on the 00's pop-punk revival, via The Independent.

“There’s so much frustration in the air right now,” she said. “And I think some people are wanting to go back to what felt, with hindsight, like a simpler time.” Later in the interview, Williams added: “We were able to put in so much raw energy and youth in a time capsule that younger musicians are tapping into.” Just last weekend at Coachella, Billie Eilish brought out the Paramore singer for a duet of their '00s hit track "Misery Business." After Williams left the stage, Billie yelled with excitement: "Oh my f––king god. Absolutely what on earth could be cooler than that? I'm dead serious."

Elsewhere in the interview, the "Ain't It Fun" singer described her experience with "punk-rock guilt." She recalled an early interview where she was criticized for her vocals: “They said, ‘you sing really well and that’s not really punk,’ and I was confused because…should I sing badly? I grew up in the church and on gospel music. I always loved really good singers and I wanted to emulate that.” Williams followed up with praise for the new generation of music fans: “I do think that it’s interesting to witness how emotionally aware people are from a much younger age than the Paramore generation."

