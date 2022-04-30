Hope Solo Entering Rehab Following DUI Arrest

Retired U.S. women's national team goalkeeper Hope Solo announced she is voluntarily entering an in-patient rehab facility. The soccer star was arrested on March 31 on suspicion of driving while impaired, misdemeanor child abuse, and resisting arrest.

Authorities in North Carolina said they found Solo passed out behind the wheel of her vehicle in a parking lot with the engine running. Her two-year-old twins were in the backseat at the time. She refused to exit the car and take a breathalyzer test.

Solo, who led the women's national team to a World Cup and two gold medals in the Olympics, was set to be inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame later this year. At her request, the induction ceremony was moved to 2023.

"I have contacted the Hall of Fame and respectfully requested a postponement of my Hall of Fame induction ceremony to 2023. I will be voluntarily entering an in-patient alcohol treatment program to address my challenges with alcohol," Solo said in a statement shared on Twitter.

"At this time, my energies and focus are totally directed to my health, healing, and taking care of my family. I want to thank the Hall of Fame for their support and for understanding my decision."

The Hall of Fame issued a statement saying it supports her decision.

"Legendary USWNT goalkeeper and 2022 National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee Hope Solo has chosen to defer her induction until 2023. The NSHOF fully supports her decision and looks forward to honoring her and her historic achievements at next year's induction ceremony," the organization said.