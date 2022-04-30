Watch Nine Inch Nails Cover Two David Bowie Classics

By Katrina Nattress

April 30, 2022

Nine Inch Nails recently kicked off their anticipated tour in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Trent Reznor and company pulled out all the stops for their first show in more than three years.

The career-spanning 21-song set featured tracks off The FragileThe Downward Spiral and With Teeth, including the first performance of “Every Day Is Exactly the Same” since 2006. NIN also treated fans to two David Bowie covers, putting their spin on "I'm Afraid of Americans," and playing "Fashion" live for the first time (Reznor and Atticus Ross covered the song last year for a virtual tribute concert).

NIN continue their North American tour, which includes replacing Foo Fighters at Boston Calling and Welcome to Rockville festivals. Watch footage of both covers and see their full set list below.

Nine Inch Nails Tour Opener Set List

Somewhat Damaged

The Day the World Went Away

The Frail

The Wretched

March of the Pigs

1,000,000

Survivalism

Piggy

Closer (with ‘The Only Time’ breakdown)

The Perfect Drug

The Becoming

This Isn’t the Place

Every Day Is Exactly the Same (first performance since 2006)

I’m Afraid of Americans (David Bowie cover)

Fashion (David Bowie cover) (live debut)

Only

The Hand That Feeds

Head Like a Hole

Encore:

Reptile

And All That Could Have Been

Hurt

