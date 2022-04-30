Watch Nine Inch Nails Cover Two David Bowie Classics

Nine Inch Nails recently kicked off their anticipated tour in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Trent Reznor and company pulled out all the stops for their first show in more than three years.

The career-spanning 21-song set featured tracks off The Fragile, The Downward Spiral and With Teeth, including the first performance of “Every Day Is Exactly the Same” since 2006. NIN also treated fans to two David Bowie covers, putting their spin on "I'm Afraid of Americans," and playing "Fashion" live for the first time (Reznor and Atticus Ross covered the song last year for a virtual tribute concert).

NIN continue their North American tour, which includes replacing Foo Fighters at Boston Calling and Welcome to Rockville festivals. Watch footage of both covers and see their full set list below.