Watch Nine Inch Nails Cover Two David Bowie Classics
By Katrina Nattress
April 30, 2022
Nine Inch Nails recently kicked off their anticipated tour in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Trent Reznor and company pulled out all the stops for their first show in more than three years.
The career-spanning 21-song set featured tracks off The Fragile, The Downward Spiral and With Teeth, including the first performance of “Every Day Is Exactly the Same” since 2006. NIN also treated fans to two David Bowie covers, putting their spin on "I'm Afraid of Americans," and playing "Fashion" live for the first time (Reznor and Atticus Ross covered the song last year for a virtual tribute concert).
NIN continue their North American tour, which includes replacing Foo Fighters at Boston Calling and Welcome to Rockville festivals. Watch footage of both covers and see their full set list below.
Nine Inch Nails Tour Opener Set List
Somewhat Damaged
The Day the World Went Away
The Frail
The Wretched
March of the Pigs
1,000,000
Survivalism
Piggy
Closer (with ‘The Only Time’ breakdown)
The Perfect Drug
The Becoming
This Isn’t the Place
Every Day Is Exactly the Same (first performance since 2006)
I’m Afraid of Americans (David Bowie cover)
Fashion (David Bowie cover) (live debut)
Only
The Hand That Feeds
Head Like a Hole
Encore:
Reptile
And All That Could Have Been
Hurt