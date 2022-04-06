Foo Fighters To Be Replaced By Another Iconic Rock Band At Music Festivals
By Katrina Nattress
April 6, 2022
Nine Inch Nails will replace Foo Fighters at Boston Calling and Welcome to Rockville. They'll headline May 27 at Boston Calling, which also features The Strokes and Metallica on the other days. On May 22, they'll join fellow headliners KISS, Korn and Guns N' Roses on the Welcome to Rockville bill.
The Foos were poised to play a handful of festivals this year, but after the sudden and unexpected death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins, the band cancelled all remaining tour dates.
"It is with great sadness that the Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins," the emotional statement reads. "We're sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won't be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let's take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we've made together."
See who else is playing both festivals, as well as a full list of NIN tour dates, below.
Nine Inch Nails will headline @RockvilleFest on Sunday, May 22nd and @bostoncalling on Friday, May 27th.— nine inch nails (@nineinchnails) April 6, 2022
Nine Inch Nails Tour Dates
04/28/2022 Red Hat Amphitheater - Raleigh, NC
04/30/2022 SHAKY KNEES
05/01/2022 FirstBank Amphitheater - Franklin, TN
05/22/2022 WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE
05/27/2022 BOSTON CALLING
06/15/2022 O2 Academy - Glasgow, GB
06/17/2022 THE EDEN PROJECT - CORNWALL, GB
06/18/2022 THE EDEN PROJECT - CORNWALL, GB
06/20/2022 O2 APOLLO - MANCHESTER, GB
06/21/2022 O2 ACADEMY BRIXTON - LONDON, GB
06/24/2022 HELLFEST
09/02/2022 Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Denver, CO
09/03/2022 Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Denver, CO
09/07/2022 EDGEFIELD - Troutdale, OR
09/09/2022 Hayden Homes Amphitheatre - BEND, OR
09/11/2022 Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA
09/15/2022 Zappos Theater - LAS VEGAS, NV
09/17/2022 PRIMAVERA SOUND LA
09/22/2022 Louder Than Life
09/24/2022 BLOSSOM MUSIC CENTER - CLEVELAND, OH