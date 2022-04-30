Weezer's River Cuomo Says This Singer Is 'The Greatest Man Live'
By Katrina Nattress
April 30, 2022
Rivers Cuomo is apparently a fan of The Killers. The Weezer frontman recently shared a TikTok on his Instagram page from a show where he calls Brandon Flowers "the greatest man live," which of course has its own meaning; however, if you listen to the music playing in the clip, it's not The Killers at all. Instead, it's Weezer's "The Greatest Man That Ever Lived" off 2008's Red Album. Of course, the post made fans itch for a Weezer/Killers collab.
"collab with the killers please," one commented.
"Killers/Weezer tour!" wrote another.
The Killers are currently on tour in Mexico, but it's unclear if Cuomo was at one of those shows or if it was footage from the tour opener in Las Vegas.
The Killers plan to return to North America this summer after hopping across the pond for European tour dates. See Cuomo's post and a The Killers' North American tour dates below.
The Killers North American Tour Dates
08/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
08/20 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
08/21 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
08/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
08/24 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
08/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
08/27 – Los Angeles CA @ Banc of California Stadium
08/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
08/31 – Denver CO @ Ball Arena
09/98 – Houston TX @ Toyota Center
09/09 – Austin TX @ Moody Center
09/10 – Fort Worth TX @ Dickies Arena
09/13 – Miami FL @ FTX Arena
09/14 – Orlando FL @ Amway Center
09/16 – Atlanta GA @ State Farm Arena
09/17 – Nashville TN @ Bridgestone Arena
08/18 – St. Louis MO @ Chaifetz Arena
09/20 – St. Paul MN @ Xcel Energy Center
09/21 – Chicago IL @ United Center
09/23 – Toronto ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/24 – Montreal QC @ Bell Centre
09/25 – Verona NY @ Turning Stone Event Center
09/29 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
09/30 – New York NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/01 – New York NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/03 – Boston MA @ TD Garden
10/04 – University Park PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
10/06 – Pittsburgh PA @ Petersen Events Center
10/07 – Cleveland OH @ Wolstein Center
10/08 – Detroit MI @ Little Caesars Arena