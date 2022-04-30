Weezer's River Cuomo Says This Singer Is 'The Greatest Man Live'

Rivers Cuomo is apparently a fan of The Killers. The Weezer frontman recently shared a TikTok on his Instagram page from a show where he calls Brandon Flowers "the greatest man live," which of course has its own meaning; however, if you listen to the music playing in the clip, it's not The Killers at all. Instead, it's Weezer's "The Greatest Man That Ever Lived" off 2008's Red Album. Of course, the post made fans itch for a Weezer/Killers collab.

"collab with the killers please," one commented.

"Killers/Weezer tour!" wrote another.

The Killers are currently on tour in Mexico, but it's unclear if Cuomo was at one of those shows or if it was footage from the tour opener in Las Vegas.

The Killers plan to return to North America this summer after hopping across the pond for European tour dates. See Cuomo's post and a The Killers' North American tour dates below.