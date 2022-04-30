Weezer's River Cuomo Says This Singer Is 'The Greatest Man Live'

By Katrina Nattress

April 30, 2022

2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 ‚Äì Show
Photo: Getty Images North America

Rivers Cuomo is apparently a fan of The Killers. The Weezer frontman recently shared a TikTok on his Instagram page from a show where he calls Brandon Flowers "the greatest man live," which of course has its own meaning; however, if you listen to the music playing in the clip, it's not The Killers at all. Instead, it's Weezer's "The Greatest Man That Ever Lived" off 2008's Red Album. Of course, the post made fans itch for a Weezer/Killers collab.

"collab with the killers please," one commented.

"Killers/Weezer tour!" wrote another.

The Killers are currently on tour in Mexico, but it's unclear if Cuomo was at one of those shows or if it was footage from the tour opener in Las Vegas.

The Killers plan to return to North America this summer after hopping across the pond for European tour dates. See Cuomo's post and a The Killers' North American tour dates below.

The Killers North American Tour Dates

08/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

08/20 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

08/21 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

08/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

08/24 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

08/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

08/27 – Los Angeles CA @ Banc of California Stadium

08/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

08/31 – Denver CO @ Ball Arena

09/98 – Houston TX @ Toyota Center

09/09 – Austin TX @ Moody Center

09/10 – Fort Worth TX @ Dickies Arena

09/13 – Miami FL @ FTX Arena

09/14 – Orlando FL @ Amway Center

09/16 – Atlanta GA @ State Farm Arena

09/17 – Nashville TN @ Bridgestone Arena

08/18 – St. Louis MO @ Chaifetz Arena

09/20 – St. Paul MN @ Xcel Energy Center

09/21 – Chicago IL @ United Center

09/23 – Toronto ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/24 – Montreal QC @ Bell Centre

09/25 – Verona NY @ Turning Stone Event Center

09/29 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

09/30 – New York NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/01 – New York NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/03 – Boston MA @ TD Garden

10/04 – University Park PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

10/06 – Pittsburgh PA @ Petersen Events Center

10/07 – Cleveland OH @ Wolstein Center

10/08 – Detroit MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Weezer
