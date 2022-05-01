Remains Found Match Missing Girlfriend Of Ex-NFL Player

Remains found in the Houston area in December matched Taylor Pomaski, the missing girlfriend of former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr., authorities confirmed in an email to NBC News on Saturday (May 1).

“The investigation is still open and active and homicide investigators are diligent on bringing this case to a close,” Harris County Sheriff's Office Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland said in the email confirming Pomaski's remains were recently identified by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Pomaski, 29, was last reported to be seen at a party at her home in Spring, Texas on April 25, 2021 and her disappearance was described as suspicious by the sheriff's office.

Pomaski's remains were located on December 10, 2021 in an area within Harris County that sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed was identified during the investigation at the time of the discovery.

Ware, who had previously played tight end for the now-Washington Commanders (2003) and San Francisco 49ers (2004), was questioned in connection to Pomaski's disappearance in June, authorities confirmed to NBC News.

The sheriff's office has yet to name any suspects in connection to the ongoing case.

Ware has been held without bond for an unrelated incident in which he is accused of violating conditions of bond for a case involving drug and weapons charges, KPRC reports.

A court filing in June sought to have Ware's bond revoked in relation to the separate incident as Montgomery County prosecutors described him as a suspect in the Pomaski case, despite the designation not having been used by lead investigators in Harris County.

Ware's attorney, Coby DuBose, told KPRC in December that the "filing is the first time that it's been suggested that he is a suspect" in relation to the case of Pomaski's disappearance.

"He’s been cooperative," DuBose said at the time. "He’s told the police everything that he knows and he’s led them through his house."

DuBose confirmed authorities hadn't spoken to Ware or himself regarding Pomaski recently in an email to NBC News on Saturday amid news of her remains being identified, adding that he is battling the revocation of bond to keep his client incarcerated, which he referred to as a "violation of the law."