Watch Carrie Underwood Perform Guns N' Roses Biggest Hits With Axl Rose

By Yashira C.

May 1, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Carrie Underwood brought out a surprise special guest at Stagecoach on Saturday (April 30), Axl Rose of Gun N' Roses!

The "Ghost Story" singer took the country music festival's Mane Stage for an iconic headlining performance. Underwood brought out the Gun N' Roses frontman for what she dubbed the "greatest night" of her life. They sang some of the rock band's greatest hits including “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Paradise City.” Today (May 1) Underwood took to Twitter to gush over the collaboration: "Best. Night. Of. My. Life!!! I am still freaking out!!! Thank you, @axlrose, for making this lifelong dream come true!!! You rocked that @Stagecoach stage harder than anyone has ever rocked it before!" she wrote.

The country superstar was beyond thrilled to be back at Stagecoach, saying to the crowd “It took us two years to get right here, and if there’s one thing I learned during that time it’s that we know not what tomorrow holds." She followed up by telling her fans not to "waste" today. Also included in her setlist were “If I Didn’t Love You” (with Jason Aldean appearing on a pre-recorded video), "Undo It", “Cowboy Casanova,” and last but not least “Before He Cheats.”

Watch the performance below.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.