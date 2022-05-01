Watch Carrie Underwood Perform Guns N' Roses Biggest Hits With Axl Rose

Carrie Underwood brought out a surprise special guest at Stagecoach on Saturday (April 30), Axl Rose of Gun N' Roses!

The "Ghost Story" singer took the country music festival's Mane Stage for an iconic headlining performance. Underwood brought out the Gun N' Roses frontman for what she dubbed the "greatest night" of her life. They sang some of the rock band's greatest hits including “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Paradise City.” Today (May 1) Underwood took to Twitter to gush over the collaboration: "Best. Night. Of. My. Life!!! I am still freaking out!!! Thank you, @axlrose, for making this lifelong dream come true!!! You rocked that @Stagecoach stage harder than anyone has ever rocked it before!" she wrote.

The country superstar was beyond thrilled to be back at Stagecoach, saying to the crowd “It took us two years to get right here, and if there’s one thing I learned during that time it’s that we know not what tomorrow holds." She followed up by telling her fans not to "waste" today. Also included in her setlist were “If I Didn’t Love You” (with Jason Aldean appearing on a pre-recorded video), "Undo It", “Cowboy Casanova,” and last but not least “Before He Cheats.”

Watch the performance below.