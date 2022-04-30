Ashton Kutcher Joins Thomas Rhett For 'Friends In Low Places' At Stagecoach

Thomas Rhett's headlining set at Stagecoach on Friday (April 29) was filled with surprises. Three of which were special guests Ashton Kutcher, country star HARDY and the fact that Rhett played Garth Brooks' "Friends in Low Places."

The best part? All three of those things happened at the same time.

A little over halfway into Rhett's set, he covered the iconic Garth Brooks song, which turned Stagecoach into a sing-a-long, according to the Desert Sun. HARDY, who is set to perform on Sunday, and Kutcher, complete with a cowboy hat and bandana, joined the "Crash and Burn" singer on stage to finish out the tune.

Rhett and Kutcher's friendship goes way back. According to Taste of Country, Thomas and Ashton met at a previous Stagecoach where they went to dinner with their wives after the festival was over. Thomas and Lauren Akins and Ashton and Mila Kunis have all been besties ever since.

In 2016, the That '70s Show star joined Thomas on stage during a show in Iowa City to perform "Friends in Low Places." Rhett also made his acting debut on Netflix's The Ranch, which Kutcher stars in.

You can watch clips from the "Friends in Low Places" performance below: