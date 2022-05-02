Alicia Keys Can't Stop Gushing Over Her Stunning MET Gala Transformation

Alicia Keys couldn’t stop gushing over her stunning 2022 MET Gala look in a behind-the-scenes video she shared on her social media channels on Monday afternoon (May 2). The powerhouse artist showed off the shimmering skyline cascading from her dress, saying: “Are you getting this entire magnificence? I love it so much. It’s crazy good. …I feel like a sculpture.”

In the tweet, Keys called the look “LIGHTS OUT,” adding, “we READY! One time for NYC!” Keys also included a shout-out to the Ralph Lauren team. She called to husband and record producer Swizz Beatz: “my love! Come see this vibe! Let me see your vibe!” Swizz emerged with a New York varsity jacket over his tux, and Keys exclaimed, “this is so sick!”

“This is called ‘lights out,’” Swizz said of the look. “This is called ‘lights the f*** out.’”

The “Girl On Fire” icon — who recently dropped her new song and music video, “City of Gods (Part II)” — also revealed behind-the-scenes looks as she got ready for the MET Gala, including hair and makeup before her full transformation into her gown. Once she shared the final look, Keys’ followers couldn’t get over how much they loved it. See Keys’ 2022 MET Gala look here.