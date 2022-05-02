Blake Lively Turns Heads At MET Gala With New York City Inspired Dress

Blake Lively paid tribute to New York City with her 2022 MET Gala look, and it's a must-see.

The Gossip Girl actress rolled in wearing a gorgeous pink dress by Versace Atelier. However, the dress was full of surprises when the bottom half unraveled into a stunning copper green. Lively says this was her "homage to the Statue of Liberty." The dress also included detailing of the architecture from the Empire State Building and constellations representative of the ones in Grand Central Station. Her crown featured seven spikes just like the Statue of Liberty, representing the seven seas. Lively was accompanied by husband Ryan Reynolds who she is also hosting the event with. Reynolds donned a classic black suit and cheered his wife on as she walked down the red carpet.

This year's MET Gala theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion," part 2 of last year's “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." The focus is on gilded glamour and according to Vogue, "guests will be serving up their theatrical takes on white-tie dressing." The 2022 Met Gala is taking place on Monday, May 2 and the event is hosted by Regina King, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda under the guise of longtime Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

See Blake Lively's stunning dress transformation below.