All Kardashian Women 'Scheduled To Go' To Met Gala For First Time Together

Nearly all members of the Kardashian family will be in attendance at this year's Met Gala — a feat that'll happen for the first time.

Yes, that includes Kim Kardashian's new beau Pete Davidson, and we'll get to see Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Met Gala debut, too, according to Page Six. Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner are also expected to attend.

"Everyone is scheduled to go," an insider confirmed to Page Six.

Who might not show? Rob Kardashian, who is currently involved in a trial with Blac Chyna, likely won't attend. He's rarely seen in public anyway. Travis Scott is unlikely to attend as well following the Astroworld controversy. Lastly, Kanye West isn't expected to attend, a source told Page Six.

While Kim has made a handful of Met Gala appearances, this is the first for her sisters Khloe and Kourtney.

The 2022 Met Gala will be held on Monday, May 2. This year's theme is "Gilded Glamour," according to The Associated Press. The event is hosted by Regina King, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda under the guise of longtime Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.