Denver Pizzeria One Of The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall Pizza Joints' In The U.S.
By Zuri Anderson
May 2, 2022
There's no shortage of restaurants offering delicious pizza, but some places know how to make them right.
If you're ever curious about which humble and unassuming pizzerias to put on your bucket list, look no further than Cheapism. They pinpointed the best "hole-in-the-wall" pizza places in America.
"These under-the-radar pizza joints may not typically grab national headlines due to their low-key nature, but we scoured customer reviews to find the best local favorites that serve exceptional pies," writers say. "Despite the lack of ambiance, these hole-in-the-wall pizzerias are worth seeking out for the food."
One Colorado restaurant made the list: Pie Hole!
Here's why writers picked this humble pizzeria:
"Pie Hole is a no-frills slice joint on the south side of Denver. Practically every surface is covered with murals or graffiti, or paper plates with customers' drawings on them. The Drunk Candy slice is a favorite with Canadian bacon, jalapeno, and pineapple. This place stays open until at least 2 a.m. so it's a favorite late-night stop when you've got the munchies."
You can find Pie Hole at 44 South Broadway in Denver. They're available for dine-in, pickup, and delivery.
