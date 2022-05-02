Florida Pizzeria Among The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall Pizza Joints' In The U.S.

There's no shortage of restaurants offering delicious pizza, but some places know how to make them right.

If you're ever curious about which humble and unassuming pizzerias to put on your bucket list, look no further than Cheapism. They released their list of the 'Best Hole-In-The-Wall Pizza Joints In America.'

"These under-the-radar pizza joints may not typically grab national headlines due to their low-key nature, but we scoured customer reviews to find the best local favorites that serve exceptional pies," writers say. "Despite the lack of ambiance, these hole-in-the-wall pizzerias are worth seeking out for the food."



One Florida restaurant made the list: Mom's New York Pizza!