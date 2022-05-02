Florida Pizzeria Among The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall Pizza Joints' In The U.S.
By Zuri Anderson
May 2, 2022
There's no shortage of restaurants offering delicious pizza, but some places know how to make them right.
If you're ever curious about which humble and unassuming pizzerias to put on your bucket list, look no further than Cheapism. They released their list of the 'Best Hole-In-The-Wall Pizza Joints In America.'
"These under-the-radar pizza joints may not typically grab national headlines due to their low-key nature, but we scoured customer reviews to find the best local favorites that serve exceptional pies," writers say. "Despite the lack of ambiance, these hole-in-the-wall pizzerias are worth seeking out for the food."
One Florida restaurant made the list: Mom's New York Pizza!
Here's why writers picked this quaint pizzeria:
"After a long hard day lying on Miami Beach, what could be better than a slice of pizza? Mom's New York Pizza is less than two blocks from the beach, so when you're done soaking up sun and people watching, head to this strip-mall spot with walls covered in dollar bills. Choose what looks best from the pizzas on display and they'll heat up a slice for you. Classic pepperoni never goes out of style."
You can find Mom's New York Pizza at 1059 Collins Ave. in Miami Beach.
