Health Inspector Investigating Dog Attack Killed By Pack Of Dogs

An Alabama Department of Public Health employee was killed by a pack of dogs while responding to a report of a separate attack last week, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a post shared on its Facebook account last Friday (April 29).

Jacqueline Summer Beard, 58, was pronounced dead by the county coroner after bystanders called authorities regarding a suspicious vehicle where her body was located upon arrival.

The car was parked in a rural area outside Red Bay, which is located near the Mississippi state line.

Beard is believed to have been attempting to contact Brandy Dowdy, 39, the owner of the dogs at the time of her death, according to the sheriff's office.

Dowdy was charged with manslaughter in connection to Beard's death and is being held without bail, according to public records obtained by NBC News.