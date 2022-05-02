Here's How Texas Teachers Can Get Free Whataburger This Week

It's National Teacher Appreciation Week! The celebration runs from May 2nd through May 6th and teachers can get free food from one of the state's favorite fast food eateries.

KENS 5 reported that teachers can get a special treat from Whataburger all week long. The fast food chain is celebrating educators by giving free breakfast to teachers.

Teachers across Texas, along with the other 13 states that have Whataburger services, can get breakfast items for free. Teachers can also get a 25% discount on all retail items in the Whatastore by using the code WHATATEACHER2022.

In addition, Whataburger will be selecting 30 teachers across various communities, all nominated by their peers, to receive $1,000 for their schools. The WhataTeacher awards are part of Whataburger's Feeding Student Success program. The program focuses on community outreach by targeting the needs of food insecurity and education.