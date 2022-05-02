Jack Harlow Makes A Shocking Confession At His First Met Gala Appearance
By Tony M. Centeno
May 2, 2022
Jack Harlow just hit the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala for the first time. The rapper, who's set to star in his major film, was speaking about his new leading role in White Men Can't Jump when he made a shocking confession.
The "First Class" rapper spoke to host Vanessa Hudgens during Vogue's official livestream on Monday, May 2. After discussing his upcoming album Come Home The Kids Miss You, Hudgens asked Harlow about how he prepared for his upcoming role in the reboot of White Men Can't Jump. The Kentucky native, who wore a black, satin-like suit, decided to keep it real by admitting he'd never actually seen the original film.
"Can I be honest?" Harlow replied. "I was honestly familiar with it. It's an iconic title and I saw the movie post but I didn't watch it until I was offered the role and its... I see why it's a classic."
We're glad he finally saw it! He also touched on his new album. A few hours before he hit the red carpet, the rapper teased his next single off his sophomore LP. The brief clip from his next music video features Danielle Fishel aka "Topanga" from Boy Meets World. The video is set to drop on Friday along with his new album. A few hours after dropping the teaser, Harlow hyped up his fans about the album's legendary featured guests.
"Strictly legends on my album," he tweeted. "Any guesses???"
Strictly legends on my album.— Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) May 2, 2022
Any guesses???