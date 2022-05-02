Jack Harlow Makes A Shocking Confession At His First Met Gala Appearance

"Can I be honest?" Harlow replied. "I was honestly familiar with it. It's an iconic title and I saw the movie post but I didn't watch it until I was offered the role and its... I see why it's a classic."



We're glad he finally saw it! He also touched on his new album. A few hours before he hit the red carpet, the rapper teased his next single off his sophomore LP. The brief clip from his next music video features Danielle Fishel aka "Topanga" from Boy Meets World. The video is set to drop on Friday along with his new album. A few hours after dropping the teaser, Harlow hyped up his fans about the album's legendary featured guests.



"Strictly legends on my album," he tweeted. "Any guesses???"

