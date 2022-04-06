Jack Harlow Shares Album Artwork For 'Come Home The Kids Miss You'

Jack Harlow revealed the album artwork for his upcoming album Come Home The Kids Miss You in an Instagram post today (April 6.)

The album art sees Harlow sitting in a chair in front of a white backdrop, looking to the ground pensively. On his side, is a recording studio microphone at the ready. The rapper wears an all-black outfit with white shoes, in contrast to the white background. His fellow musicians hyped him up in the comments: FINNEAS said it was "GREAT cover art," Dominic Fike said "Let's f-cking go," and Lil Baby commented "Let's Go" alongside a fire emoji. Come Home The Kids Miss You will be out on May 6th and a new single from the album, “First Class,” will be out this Friday (April 8.)

See the album artwork below.