Jack Harlow Shares Album Artwork For 'Come Home The Kids Miss You'
By Yashira C.
April 6, 2022
Jack Harlow revealed the album artwork for his upcoming album Come Home The Kids Miss You in an Instagram post today (April 6.)
The album art sees Harlow sitting in a chair in front of a white backdrop, looking to the ground pensively. On his side, is a recording studio microphone at the ready. The rapper wears an all-black outfit with white shoes, in contrast to the white background. His fellow musicians hyped him up in the comments: FINNEAS said it was "GREAT cover art," Dominic Fike said "Let's f-cking go," and Lil Baby commented "Let's Go" alongside a fire emoji. Come Home The Kids Miss You will be out on May 6th and a new single from the album, “First Class,” will be out this Friday (April 8.)
See the album artwork below.
Last weekend, the "WHATS POPPIN" rapper teased "First Class," which samples Fergie's 2006 hit track "Glamorous." Some of the lyrics heard in the short snippet are "I've been a G / Throw up the L / Sex in the A.M. / O-R-O-U-S / And I can put you in first class." He wrote on Twitter alongside the snippet, "Locked in the studio finishing up this album for u. How bout this one next ?" Watch it below.
Locked in the studio finishing up this album for u. How bout this one next ? pic.twitter.com/EnmdW1V06F— Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) March 31, 2022