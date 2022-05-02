Man Shoots Customer Thinking He Was Shoplifting From Grocery Store

A man was jailed after he opened fire on a customer he thought was shoplifting at a Washington state grocery store, according to FOX 12. Gig Harbor Police responded to the shooting at the Safeway in the 4800 block of Point Fosdick Drive around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday (April 30).

The incident began when a 70-year-old man wrongly thought a 40-year-old customer was stealing merchandise from the store, officers say. The 70-year-old confronted the 40-year-old as he was leaving the store, the former claiming the 40-year-old was blocking the exit with his body and shopping cart. A fight broke out between the two, and that's when the 70-year-old fired two shots, according to police.

One of the bullets reportedly struck the 40-year-old in the neck, and the other allegedly went through the glass door of the Safeway. The victim was rushed to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and released later that day, authorities claim. He also gave a statement to police during his recovery, reporters noted.

Police say the 70-year-old confessed to shooting the 40-year-old, and his 9mm handgun was confiscated. He's facing one count of first-degree assault.

