As fans know, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox met on the set of the 2021 film Midnight in the Switchgrass, but what lots of people don't know is that 1) MGK only took the role to meet Fox and 2) Fox had a feeling she needed to be in the movie for a reason, but she didn't know what it was at the time.

“He says that,” she told Glamour UK in a new cover story. “And I do believe even the day before, he was trying to basically quit the movie and his best friend, Rook, his drummer, and then also his manager, Ashleigh, were both like, ‘But your scenes are with Megan Fox.’ And he was like, ‘F**k it! I’ll get on the plane.'”

The actress then confessed that she “didn’t know why I was taking the movie. I just knew I needed to do it for some reason.” And that was before she even knew her future fíance was involved. “There was still one character that hadn’t been cast,” she recalled. “And I asked, ‘Who was playing that character?’ And they were like, ‘Oh, it’s Machine Gun Kelly.’ And I kind of knew the name, but didn’t.”

“So I’m looking it up and I was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to be in so much trouble…’ Fox said after seeing photos of the musician. “He’s literally my exact physical type that I’ve been manifesting since I was four. I’m also four years older than him. So, I think I made him. My thoughts and intentions grew him into the person that he is, who knows what he would’ve looked like or been like if it wasn’t for me.”

In the same interview, Fox confirmed that she and MGK drink each others' blood, but only for "ritual purposes."