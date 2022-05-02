Middle Tennessee College Students Create Petition To Cancel Final Exams

A petition calling on a Middle Tennessee college to cancel final exams is gaining speed.

In a Change.org petition started by "Governor's Student Body," students are asking that Austin Peay State University cancel all remaining final exams after the school experienced a ransomware attack last week, per FOX 17. The attack, which started Wednesday (April 27), caused APSU to urge employees not to use work computers on campus or at home. Additionally, students were not able to access their emails by Friday (April 29). As a result, all exams scheduled for that day were canceled.

Given the university's announcement on Friday, the petition calls that APSU extends the same courtesy to exams scheduled for the week of May 2-6.

"Connectivity on campus and to essential online student services ... is compromised," the petition states, adding, "In the name of fairness and equity, we ask that the concessions offered for the Friday, April 29th exams be extended to the remainder of exam week. All exams should be cancelled and students who were relying on final exams for points can reach out the their instructor."

Following news of the petition, APSU President Mike Licari released a statement on the university's Facebook page to argue against canceling upcoming exams.

"Canceling exams would create new sources of confusion and stress for many students and faculty which is why it's important to get things back to normal," Licari wrote.

As of 12 p.m. Tuesday (May 3), the petition has garnered nearly 1,400 signatures.