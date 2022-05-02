Nicki Minaj Shocks The Met Gala Red Carpet With Rare Ensemble

"I love the hat," Nicki told La La Anthony during Vogue's livestream about her outfit. "I'm obsessed with the hat and I didn't want to do the look if I couldn't do the hat [Tisci] let me wear the hat. I love you Ricardo!"

Nicki Minaj made her grand return to the Met Gala after she missed out on the grand event last year. After bailing on her expected performance at the VMA's, Minaj confirmed that she would not attend the Met Gala due to the previous COVID protocols that were in place.



“They want you to get vaccinated for the Met," Nicki tweeted last year. "if I get vaccinated it won’t [be] for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now."



The New York rapper has all the reason to come through to the biggest fashion event of the season. Nicki Minaj is reportedly preparing to drop her next album. Although she hasn't confirmed the title or release date, the "Blick Blick" rapper has dropped off a few bangers including "Do We Have A Problem?" featuring Lil Baby and "We Go Up" featuring Fivio Foreign.



See more scenes of Nicki Minaj's look at the Meta Gala below.