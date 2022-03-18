See Coi Leray's New Tattoo Inspired By Her Nicki Minaj Collaboration

“TRENDSETTER BARBIE 3/18/22 BLICK BLICK FT. THE QUEEN @nickiminaj,” she wrote. “I wish that I can have this moment for life. this moment is stuck with me 4EVER !”

It wasn't long before the Queen rapper gave the fresh ink her own seal of approval. Minaj hopped in the comments and let Leray know how dope her new tat is.

“It say BARBIE on my wrist tat,” Minaj commented. “It’s dope! Love that color pink. Almost time mama! let’s go!!! #BlickBlick.”

Before the song dropped, Leray and Minaj shared their stories behind the making of the song. Minaj confirmed that she had received Coi's song among six different feature requests. The song stood out to her and she was excited to hop on it. However, Nicki apparently pulled out last-minute thanks to Benzino, who spoiled the surprise surrounding their collaboration during a Clubhouse chat. After a private conversation with Leray, Nicki changed her mind and got back on the song.

With all that drama behind them, Leray was more than grateful to her for coming through for the song. She even praised Minaj when she detailed their time working on the music video for the song.

"She arrived early," Leray tweeted in response to a fan's question. "She stayed on set for 12 hours and did a scene with me in the cold 🥶 She had her family there with here in her trailer holding her down. And In front of that camera . She’s a f***ing natural 😤😤🔥🔥🔥 really that b***h in real life."