See Billie Eilish's Gorgeous 2022 Met Gala Look From Every Angle
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 3, 2022
Billie Eilish took another jaw-dropping turn on the Met Gala red carpet on Monday, May 1, serving up Gilded Glamour with a tinge of goth for the perfect 2022 Met Gala look! After her stunning arrival at the 2021 Met Gala, Eilish traded out her Marilyn Monroe blonde bob for an edgy black cut completed with a choker. The singer teamed up with Gucci for a champagne-colored corseted gown with a bustle and lace sleeves, truly perfect for this year's Gilded Glamour dress code.
During her red carpet interview with La La Anthony on Vogue's live stream, Eilish revealed that her stunning gown was eco-friendly. "We didn't have to waste a bunch of stuff," she revealed and added that she "just wanted to be kind of like as eco-friendly as possible."
Check out the beautiful look from every angle below!
The singer also told Anthony that she was "in a good place" and feeling much less nervous compared to last year's gala. "I just want to have fun and talk and socialize.” Eilish co-chaired the 2021 Met Gala along with Timothée Chalamet, Amanda Gorman, Naomi Osaca.
This year's Met Gala theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" which serves as part two to last year's theme "A Lexicon of Fashion." The coveted invitation from Anna Wintour included an emphasis on Gilded Glamour, white-tie, which channels the time period between 1870 to 1890. The A-List attendees were asked, "to embody the grandeur — and perhaps the dichotomy — of Gilded Age New York."
