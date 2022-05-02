See Billie Eilish's Gorgeous 2022 Met Gala Look From Every Angle

By Rebekah Gonzalez

May 3, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Billie Eilish took another jaw-dropping turn on the Met Gala red carpet on Monday, May 1, serving up Gilded Glamour with a tinge of goth for the perfect 2022 Met Gala look! After her stunning arrival at the 2021 Met Gala, Eilish traded out her Marilyn Monroe blonde bob for an edgy black cut completed with a choker. The singer teamed up with Gucci for a champagne-colored corseted gown with a bustle and lace sleeves, truly perfect for this year's Gilded Glamour dress code.

During her red carpet interview with La La Anthony on Vogue's live stream, Eilish revealed that her stunning gown was eco-friendly. "We didn't have to waste a bunch of stuff," she revealed and added that she "just wanted to be kind of like as eco-friendly as possible."

Check out the beautiful look from every angle below!

1 of 8
Photo: Getty Images
2 of 8
Photo: Getty Images
3 of 8
Photo: Getty Images
4 of 8
Photo: Getty Images
5 of 8
Photo: Getty Images
6 of 8
Photo: Getty Images
7 of 8
Photo: Getty Images
8 of 8
Photo: Getty Images

The singer also told Anthony that she was "in a good place" and feeling much less nervous compared to last year's gala. "I just want to have fun and talk and socialize.” Eilish co-chaired the 2021 Met Gala along with Timothée Chalamet, Amanda Gorman, Naomi Osaca.

This year's Met Gala theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" which serves as part two to last year's theme "A Lexicon of Fashion." The coveted invitation from Anna Wintour included an emphasis on Gilded Glamour, white-tie, which channels the time period between 1870 to 1890. The A-List attendees were asked, "to embody the grandeur — and perhaps the dichotomy — of Gilded Age New York."

Click here to see all of the best looks from the 2022 Met Gala.

Billie Eilish
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.