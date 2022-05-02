Sophie Turner Shows Off Bedazzled Baby Bump With Joe Jonas At 2022 Met Gala

By Rebekah Gonzalez

May 2, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have arrived at the 2022 Met Gala and they look picture perfect! Sophie, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, wore a flowing black Louis Vuitton and a subtle crimped hair look. She emphasized her baby bump with a stunning cluster of silver studs that covered her shoulders, chest, and stomach. Joe completed their look with a dapper-looking Louis Vuitton white tux with long tails that resemble a riding jacket. His tux has accents of silver as well, matching perfectly with his wife.

This year's theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" which serves as part two to last year's theme "A Lexicon of Fashion." The coveted invitation from Anna Wintour included an emphasis on Gilded Glamour, white-tie, which channels the time period between 1870 to 1890. The A-List attendees were asked, "to embody the grandeur — and perhaps the dichotomy — of Gilded Age New York." During this time, fashion for those in high society was all about excess. With the newly invented technology like electric and steam-powered looms, the fabric became easier and cheaper to produce. It was truly the not-so-humble beginnings of the fashion industry we know today. Additionally, Vogue, which organizes the exclusive event each year, was founded shortly after the theme's time period, in 1892.

Photo: Getty Images

We think Joe, Sophie, and baby no. 2 hit the theme right on the mark all while keeping it modern! The couple recently celebrated their third anniversary with a hilarious and relatable post on Instagram after fans wanted to know what they got up to commemorate their impromptu Las Vegas wedding.

Click here to see all of the best looks from the 2022 Met Gala.

Joe Jonas
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.