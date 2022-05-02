Sophie Turner Shows Off Bedazzled Baby Bump With Joe Jonas At 2022 Met Gala
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 2, 2022
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have arrived at the 2022 Met Gala and they look picture perfect! Sophie, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, wore a flowing black Louis Vuitton and a subtle crimped hair look. She emphasized her baby bump with a stunning cluster of silver studs that covered her shoulders, chest, and stomach. Joe completed their look with a dapper-looking Louis Vuitton white tux with long tails that resemble a riding jacket. His tux has accents of silver as well, matching perfectly with his wife.
Power couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner pose for photos together at the #MetGala. https://t.co/7pfrLBlt8g pic.twitter.com/OmxnDkhxMe— Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2022
This year's theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" which serves as part two to last year's theme "A Lexicon of Fashion." The coveted invitation from Anna Wintour included an emphasis on Gilded Glamour, white-tie, which channels the time period between 1870 to 1890. The A-List attendees were asked, "to embody the grandeur — and perhaps the dichotomy — of Gilded Age New York." During this time, fashion for those in high society was all about excess. With the newly invented technology like electric and steam-powered looms, the fabric became easier and cheaper to produce. It was truly the not-so-humble beginnings of the fashion industry we know today. Additionally, Vogue, which organizes the exclusive event each year, was founded shortly after the theme's time period, in 1892.
We think Joe, Sophie, and baby no. 2 hit the theme right on the mark all while keeping it modern! The couple recently celebrated their third anniversary with a hilarious and relatable post on Instagram after fans wanted to know what they got up to commemorate their impromptu Las Vegas wedding.
