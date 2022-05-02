Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Show How They 'Party' For Third Anniversary
By Sarah Tate
May 2, 2022
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner proved to everyone they know how to "party" while celebrating their third wedding anniversary.
On Sunday (May 1) night, Jonas shared a video on Instagram of the pair watching various Teletubbies dancing to Lil Nas X's "That's What I Want" as they try to guess which one is which. He jokingly added the question, "Hey guys what are you doing for your 3 year wedding anniversary??"
"This is how you party kids. #wegotmarriedinvegas," Jonas captioned the clip, referencing the couple's impromptu first wedding in Las Vegas after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. They had a more formal "official" ceremony one month later at a private chateau in France.
The couple may have only been married for three years, but they have been happy in love for much longer. In October 2021, Jonas shared a sweet video montage of the pair to celebrate "5 years of knowing" the Game of Thrones actress. The video was set to the Jonas Brothers song "Hesitate," which Jonas has called his "promise" to his wife.
Since tying the knot, Jonas and Turner have expanded their family. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Willa, back in 2020, and they are currently expecting their second. Just like in their first pregnancy, they been very private about the details surrounding their soon-to-be bundle of joy.
Congrats to the happy couple!