Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Show How They 'Party' For Third Anniversary

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner proved to everyone they know how to "party" while celebrating their third wedding anniversary.

On Sunday (May 1) night, Jonas shared a video on Instagram of the pair watching various Teletubbies dancing to Lil Nas X's "That's What I Want" as they try to guess which one is which. He jokingly added the question, "Hey guys what are you doing for your 3 year wedding anniversary??"

"This is how you party kids. #wegotmarriedinvegas," Jonas captioned the clip, referencing the couple's impromptu first wedding in Las Vegas after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. They had a more formal "official" ceremony one month later at a private chateau in France.