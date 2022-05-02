These Texas Tattoo Shops Offering $13 Tattoos For Friday The 13th

May is the only month this year with a Friday the 13th. Some tattoo shops in the San Antonio area are offering $13 tattoos to celebrate, reported KSAT.

Whiles the rules vary from shop to shop, some tattoo shops have a pre-made list of flash tattoos that patrons can choose for just $13. Some of those shops have a $7 tip minimum and a service fee.

A select number of the tattoo shops will be offering the special discounts and savings for the entire weekend following the 13th.

According to KSAT, here are the local tattoo shops offering $13 tattoos in the San Antonio area:

Because of the special prices, anyone wanting a tattoo should expect long lines. The shops will be operating on a first-come, first-serve basis.