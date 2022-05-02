This Restaurant Has The Best Soup In North Carolina

Whether you want to warm up on a cool day or simply enjoy a hearty, comforting meal, nothing quite compares to digging into a bowl of your favorite soup. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best soup in each state, using reviews found on Yelp. According to the site:

"Enjoyed in a cup or in a bowl, at home or out on the go, soup is one of the few versatile dishes that tastes magnificent no matter what the setting. ... Even though nothing is quite like simmering your own soup at home, we came up with a list of places where you can either order in (or enjoy out) a delicious bowl of soup."

So which restaurant in North Carolina has the best soup in the state?

Mami's Latin Style Rotisserie Chicken

Located in Raleigh, Mami's serves up authentic, made-from-scratch Latin-style cuisine, including its hearty chicken soup. Mami's is located at 2401 Wake Forest Road in Raleigh.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best soup in North Carolina:

"Mami's, the buzzy Peruvian rotisserie chicken joint in Raleigh, makes such good soup that you may just become a regular. One Yelp reviewer exclaimed, 'The chicken is delicious! They also have the most amazing chicken soup and black beans. The staff is friendly and the place is consistent.'"

Check out the full list here.