This Restaurant Has The Best Soup In South Carolina

Whether you want to warm up on a cool day or simply enjoy a hearty, comforting meal, nothing quite compares to digging into a bowl of your favorite soup. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best soup in each state, using reviews found on Yelp. According to the site:

"Enjoyed in a cup or in a bowl, at home or out on the go, soup is one of the few versatile dishes that tastes magnificent no matter what the setting. ... Even though nothing is quite like simmering your own soup at home, we came up with a list of places where you can either order in (or enjoy out) a delicious bowl of soup."

So which restaurant in South Carolina has the best soup in the state?

Hook and Barrel

Located in Myrtle Beach, Hook and Barrel is a nautical-themed seafood restaurant that offers a wide menu of incredible food options, including the she-crab soup, made with blue crab, cream sauce and Harvey's Bristol Cream sherry. Hook and Barrel is located at 8014 N. Kings Highway B in Myrtle Beach.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best soup in South Carolina:

"Hook and Barrel is Myrtle Beach's eco-friendly eatery that crafts impressive seafood-focused dishes from local ingredients. A menu standout is their She-Crab Soup, which is served as a delightfully large portion. One Yelp reviewer thinks it is the best crab soup they have ever had, saying, 'The she-crab soup is made fresh when you order it and was the best we have ever eaten.'"

