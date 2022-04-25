This South Carolina Restaurant Is The Best In The State For Outdoor Dining

As sunny spring days soon transition into warm summer nights, diners looking for a nice meal may choose to eat under the stars or grab a bit on a bright rooftop patio. LoveFood found the best restaurant in each state where diners can enjoy their meals outdoors, from beautiful patios to decks with stunning mountain views. According to the site:

"'Tis the season for outdoor dining and America has a huge store of spots for a fantastic alfresco meal. Whether you're after a cool, urban rooftop, a quaint riverside oasis or a laidback patio for brunch, we've scoured ever state for their finest outdoor offerings."

So which South Carolina restaurant is the best in the state for outdoor dining?

Jasmine Porch

Located in Kiawah Island, Jasmine Porch lets visitors enjoy a delicious meal while taking in the beautiful scenery along the South Carolina coast. Jasmine Porch is located in The Sanctuary Hotel at the Kiawah Island Golf Resort at 1 Sanctuary Beach Drive.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best outdoor dining restaurant in South Carolina:

"Another idyllic porch spot, Jasmine Porch is revered for nourishing Lowcountry cuisine whipped up by Chef de Cuisine Kyle Bowling. The restaurant's pride and joy is their signature dish: shrimp and grits with a tomato gravy and tasso ham and. you can have it for breakfast, lunch or dinner. A table on the porch offers views of lush gardens and the pool at the Kiawah Island Golf Resort, where the restaurant is located."

Check out the full list here.