This Washington High School Is Among The Best In The Nation

By Zuri Anderson

May 2, 2022

U.S. News & World Report has released its annual report looking at the best high schools in the nation. Researchers ranked nearly 18,000 schools "based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college."

One Washington state institution ranked pretty high on the website's list: Tesla STEM High School!

Located in Redmond, this magnet school came in the No. 12 spot. It also earned high marks in every aspect, from the graduation rate (over 98%) to students' proficiency in science, math, and reading. Researchers say 100% of students take at least one Advanced Placement (AP) test and pass at least one. Tesla STEM was also ranked the No. 1 high school in the Seattle metro area.

Here are the Top 10 high schools in the country, according to U.S. News:

  1. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (Alexandria, Virginia)
  2. Academic Magnet High School (North Charleston, South Carolina)
  3. Signature School (Evansville, Indiana)
  4. School for Advanced Studies (SAS)
  5. Payton College Preparatory High School (Chicago, Illinois)
  6. The Davidson Academy of Nevada (Reno, Nevada)
  7. Central Magnet School (Murfreesboro, Tennessee)
  8. The School for the Talented and Gifted (TAG)
  9. Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology (Lawrenceville, Georgia)
  10. Julia R. Masterman Secondary School (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

Click HERE for the full report on high schools.

