WATCH: Thieves Snatch Mini-Me Statue From Portland Home

A strange crime was caught on camera recently in Portland, Oregon. Doorbell camera footage shows a thief taking a statue of Mini-Me, an iconic character from the Austin Power movies, from the porch of a home in the Irvington neighborhood.

"It was a gag gift from work that was being thrown out, and I thought it was hilarious and quirky to toss out," George Kapllani told KPTV. He says the quirky statue has been sitting outside the home for six years, becoming a normal sight in the neighborhood. Kapllani's twin children even grew up with the cute gift.

Reporters say the beloved keepsake was taken the morning of April 27. Kapllani says the two suspects took off in an older model white Subaru Outback. The family also filed a police report as they wait for Mini-Me to come back home.

"It just feels like useless or petty crime, or an invasion of property or privacy," said Kapllani.

Contact Portland Police if you have any information on the missing Mini-Me.

This wasn't the first time neighborhood icons were taken in the Rose City. Earlier this year, a pair of cement gargoyles were stolen from a couple's yard in Southwest Portland, and there's been no word on their recovery.