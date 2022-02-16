Beloved Gargoyles Stolen From Portland Couple Were Neighborhood Icons

A couple is upset over their precious cement gargoyles that were stolen last week from their Southwest Portland home. Chelsea Cain and Marc Mohan told KPTV they received the gargoyles over 15 years ago as gifts from friends.

"Just seeing this, like, circle of emptiness, like, they’ve always been here, and I just sat and cried," Cains says. They're not the only ones feeling the absence. Cain says the structures were staples in their neighborhood, which is located around Southeast Hawthorne and 22nd Avenue.

The couple would even dress up the gargoyles around holidays, from Christmas to Labor Day. They've even been featured in a graphic novel.