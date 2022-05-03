35 Sets Of Twins Set To Graduate From Texas School District

Over 30 pairs of twins are set to walk across the stage this month in what might be a world record for a Texas school district.

Mansfield ISD will graduate 35 pairs of twins and one set of triplets from five high school senior classes and one early college high school, according to CBS DFW. To celebrate the special occasion, the school district held an event inside the Vernon Newsom Stadium, complete with a photoshoot.

School district officials said this many sets of twins in its senior class is the most they've ever had.

"I mean, it's really amazing, we're really blessed," parent Stella Roberson told CBS DFW. Roberson's children, Anthony and Angela, will attend the University of Houston and Yale University, respectively.

Another set of twins, Avery and Keaton Slimak, are set to attend the University of Texas this fall together.

Mansfield ISD will hold graduation ceremonies at the end of May.

According to UPI, the current Guinness World Record-holder for the most twins in the same academic year at one school and most multiples in the same academic year at one school is New Trier High School in Winnetka, Illinois. The school's sophomore class had 45 sets of twins and one set of triplets.