Another Texas School District Adopts 4-Day Week

One Texas school district has made the decision to move to a four-day week, citing a teacher shortage brought about by COVID-19.

The Jasper Independent School District in Jasper, Texas located about 130 miles northeast of Houston, announced this week its move to a shortened week was motivated by "teacher burnout" and "difficulty recruiting new teachers," Superintendent John Seybold told ABC. This new shortened week would be effective for the upcoming school year. Although the school year starts on August 10 and runs through June 1, 2023, the new four-day week wouldn't start until the week of October 3 until the end of April.

"Teacher burnout has been an issue for a long time, but since COVID, it has seemed to expand, and it's becoming more and more of an issue. The four-day week kind of makes it a little more manageable for them because there's so much pressure placed on our teachers," Seybold told Good Morning America. "As a school district, ultimately the best thing we can do for kids is put the best possible teacher in front of them every day."

Not only is the school moving to a shortened week, but Seybold said the district plans to give teachers and staff a financial incentive if they stay in their positions. The incentive includes a $3,000 stipend for teachers and $1,500 for staff. These funds are coming from the district's Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, according to ABC News.

Jasper ISD's decision to move to a four-day week isn't the first in Texas. Other districts, including Devers ISD and Athens ISD have also made the transition.