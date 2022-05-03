Denver Man Arrested For DUI After Driving To Police Station

By Zuri Anderson

May 3, 2022

Save to BoardLooking down at handcuffed male hands on black background
Photo: Getty Images

A Colorado man is facing multiple charges in Pennsylvania after cops say he drove to a police station while under the influence, according to WTAJ.

Authorities say 25-year-old David Was, of Denver, pulled up to Punxsutawney Police Department on April 27 to report people were following him. Was pointed out a black SUV in the parking lot, but officers told him it was owned by a known firefighter, according to police. That's when the driver allegedly said he has a gun inside the center console of his silver Nissan Rogue.

Police confirmed they found a fully loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun inside the vehicle. Officers also evaluated Was and determined he was under the influence of drugs. They also learned the 25-year-old was carrying the firearm without a license.

He's facing charges of carrying a firearm without a license, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and driving without a license. The Denver man is being held on a $10,000 bail at Jefferson County Prison, according to reporters. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 6.

Earlier this year, a much more dramatic situation happened in a police station parking lot in Indiana. Then, there was an incident where a shooting suspect actually walked into a police station covered in blood.

