Escaped Emu Travels 30 Miles Before Being Caught By North Carolina Police

An emu managed to escape from its home in North Carolina and travel 30 miles away before police were able to catch up to it.

According to a post on the City of Lenoir's official Facebook page, a female emu named Kevin somehow traveled several miles away from its home before showing up on Eastwood Park Drive Southeast in Lenoir on Saturday (April 30). Kevin reportedly approached a father and his three children, laying down next to the group while the man called police to assist with the large bird.

"File this one under 'other duties as assigned,'" the department's post states. "Officers with the City of Lenoir Police Department tried their hand at emu wrangling this weekend."