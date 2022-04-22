North Carolina Police 'Charge' Escaped Cow Found Wandering Around Town
By Sarah Tate
April 22, 2022
Police in North Carolina were on the hunt after several cows escaped from an overturned tractor trailer on Thursday (April 21).
According to Fox 8, the truck was carrying 80 cows when it overturned near Winston-Salem on U.S. 52 at Interstate 40 around 4 a.m., closing the road for hours. The driver was not injured in the crash, but 10 cows did end up escaping. While most of the cows were wrangled, with a few even making a stop at the Bojangles on Waughtown Street, one managed to evade capture and was on the loose for several hours.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office shared an update on Twitter Friday (April 22) morning to ensure that the last cow was located and safe, posting a photo of one officer issuing a "citation" to the animal, who could be seen peeking around a corner behind a fence.
After hours of searching, the last cow was safely located. Unfortunately, Deputies did have to write her multiple citations, including for running at large, obstructing traffic, failing to heed to blue lights and sirens, resisting arrest, underage driving, & no driver's license. pic.twitter.com/6QbrKA9jLh— Forsyth Co Sheriff’s Office NC (@gofcsonc) April 22, 2022
"After hours of searching, the last cow was safely located," the sheriff's office wrote, jokingly adding, "Unfortunately, Deputies did have to write her multiple citations, including for running at large, obstructing traffic, failing to heed to blue lights and sirens, resisting arrest, underage driving, & no driver's license."
This isn't the first time police have had to chase down an escaped barn animal. Officers in York County, South Carolina, responded to a literal "road hog" when a massive pig stopped onlookers in the their tracks.