North Carolina Police 'Charge' Escaped Cow Found Wandering Around Town

Police in North Carolina were on the hunt after several cows escaped from an overturned tractor trailer on Thursday (April 21).

According to Fox 8, the truck was carrying 80 cows when it overturned near Winston-Salem on U.S. 52 at Interstate 40 around 4 a.m., closing the road for hours. The driver was not injured in the crash, but 10 cows did end up escaping. While most of the cows were wrangled, with a few even making a stop at the Bojangles on Waughtown Street, one managed to evade capture and was on the loose for several hours.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office shared an update on Twitter Friday (April 22) morning to ensure that the last cow was located and safe, posting a photo of one officer issuing a "citation" to the animal, who could be seen peeking around a corner behind a fence.