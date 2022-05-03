Florence + The Machine Give Us All 'Dance Fever' With Album Release Party

Florence + The Machine celebrated the upcoming release of their new album Dance Fever tonight (May 2) with an exclusive high-energy iHeartRadio Album Release Party. The event was hosted by Ravey of The Woody Show in Los Angeles. The album release party included performances of the band's new tracks and older fan favorites, as well as a special Q&A.

Dance Fever is set to release on May 13th and will be the band's fifth full-length studio album, following 2018's High As Hope. The album will include 14 new tracks including the previously-released "King," "Heaven Is Here," "My Love" and "Free." It was recorded in London over the course of the pandemic and was produced by Florence, Jack Antonoff, and Dave Bayley of Glass Animals.

Florence + The Machine started off the night playing their new vulnerable track "King" where Florence got to show off her impressive vocal range. The singer then got up close and personal with fans when she sang "What Kind Of Man" from 2015's How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful. Soon enough, the band got the crowd jumping up and down with the fan-favorite track "Ship To Wreck" off the same album. "We're all in love, we're all friends, we're gonna have the best time," proclaimed Florence to the crowd.