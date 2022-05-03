Khloe Kardashian 'Almost Had A Heart Attack' During Met Gala Debut
By Sarah Tate
May 3, 2022
Khloe Kardashian made her Met Gala debut on Monday (May 2) in New York City while walking the Red Carpet along with other stars dressed in "gilded glamour" for the theme "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." This year's theme Part 2 of the previous gala's "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."
Kardashian hit the Red Carpet in a gold and glittering floor-length gown by Moschino, completing the look with metallic golden sunglasses, long black gloves and short platinum locks, per E! News.
While a few of her sisters have attended the elite event in the past, this was The Kardashians star's first time walking up the red carpeted stairs of the Met Gala, a move she was acutely aware of as she revealed on Twitter just how anxious she was to finally make it there.
"Am I supposed to admit that I almost had a heart attack on that carpet tonight?" she said in a tweet after the event. "My anxiety was through the roof!"
In a follow-up tweet, she added that she was "so incredibly honored" that she was invited to this year's Gala and that she was able to rock the Moschino gown. Most surprising, however, was that she said the designer, Jeremy Scott, created the dress in "about 10 days."
