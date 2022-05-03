Khloe Kardashian 'Almost Had A Heart Attack' During Met Gala Debut

Khloe Kardashian made her Met Gala debut on Monday (May 2) in New York City while walking the Red Carpet along with other stars dressed in "gilded glamour" for the theme "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." This year's theme Part 2 of the previous gala's "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."

Kardashian hit the Red Carpet in a gold and glittering floor-length gown by Moschino, completing the look with metallic golden sunglasses, long black gloves and short platinum locks, per E! News.

While a few of her sisters have attended the elite event in the past, this was The Kardashians star's first time walking up the red carpeted stairs of the Met Gala, a move she was acutely aware of as she revealed on Twitter just how anxious she was to finally make it there.

"Am I supposed to admit that I almost had a heart attack on that carpet tonight?" she said in a tweet after the event. "My anxiety was through the roof!"