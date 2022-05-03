Spurs Want To Play More 'Home' Games Away From San Antonio

By Dani Medina

May 3, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The San Antonio Spurs are requesting to play a number of "home" games away from their home at the AT&T Center.

In a closed executive session on Tuesday (May 3), the Bexar County commissioners will vote whether or not to double the number of "home" games the San Antonio Spurs will play outside of their longtime home arena, according to the San Antonio Express-News. If approved, the NBA team's nonrelocation agreement with the county — which was created in 2000 and runs through 2032 — will require changes.

Proposed schedule changes call for two international "home" games and two other games within 100 miles, according to County Judge Nelson Wolff. The exact cities haven't been revealed yet, a source told the San Antonio Express-News that the Spurs want to play two games at the Moody Center in Austin, one at the Alamodome and another international game in Mexico City.

This would affect the 2022-23 and 2023-24 NBA seasons, where there are 41 home games per season.

Why are the Spurs doing this? Wolff said the team isn't looking to relocate, but to expand its fan base.

"From their perspective, they think these out-of-town games are important to be able to build a wider network of Spurs support," Wolff said. "I’m leaning in favor. We’ve got to try to make them successful without a winning team. This is not costing us anything to help them be able to spread their fan base and get more people here."

To read more about the San Antonio Spurs nonrelocation agreement, click here.

