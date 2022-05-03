SZA Declares Her New Album Will Kickoff 'SZA Summer'

SZA first confirmed the album's completion during her appearance at the 2022 Grammy Awards. Following her first-ever Grammy win, the TDE crooner dished about the album backstage of the awards show.



“I just finished it up in Hawaii,” she told Variety. “And it’s coming soon! I think it’s my most unisex album. I think it’s for everyone.”



Prior to her first revelation, SZA had dropped off a couple other records in addition to "I Hate U" like "Hit Different" and appeared on Doja Cat's "Kiss Me More." Back in 2020, the R&B singer gave us the first potential offering from her upcoming LP called "Good Days."



SZA isn't the only TDE artist who's preparing their next album. Kendrick Lamar is preparing to drop his final project with the label entitled Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The album is expected to drop later this month. Ab-Soul is also expected to release a new project soon.