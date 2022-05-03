SZA Declares Her New Album Will Kickoff 'SZA Summer'

By Tony M. Centeno

May 3, 2022

SZA has been dominating the airwaves with her break-up anthem "I Hate U." Now the R&B songstress has confirmed that she plans to deliver more unforgettable records this summer.

During her appearance on the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala on Monday night, May 2, SZA revealed the status of her long-awaited follow-up to Ctrl. According to SZA, her new album is done and is set to ignite "a SZA Summer."

“The album’s finally like, ready to go, more than I’ve ever felt, like, before," SZA xplained to La La Anthony. "So this summer… It’ll be a SZA summer.”

SZA first confirmed the album's completion during her appearance at the 2022 Grammy Awards. Following her first-ever Grammy win, the TDE crooner dished about the album backstage of the awards show.

“I just finished it up in Hawaii,” she told Variety. “And it’s coming soon! I think it’s my most unisex album. I think it’s for everyone.”

Prior to her first revelation, SZA had dropped off a couple other records in addition to "I Hate U" like "Hit Different" and appeared on Doja Cat's "Kiss Me More." Back in 2020, the R&B singer gave us the first potential offering from her upcoming LP called "Good Days."

SZA isn't the only TDE artist who's preparing their next album. Kendrick Lamar is preparing to drop his final project with the label entitled Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The album is expected to drop later this month. Ab-Soul is also expected to release a new project soon.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.