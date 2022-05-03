This Is The Best Margarita In Virginia

A Fairfax restaurant is being credited for having the best margarita in Virginia.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best margarita in each state, which included Coyote Grille as the top choice for Virginia.

"This spot for southwestern favorites is known for having an excellent patio bar that's open all year," Eat This, Not That's Tanya Edwards wrote. "With 15 plus margaritas on the menu, from fruit-infused to spicy, everyone's sure to find a favorite—we like the Lime in the Coconut, a rocks marg with lots of lime and coconut flavors."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best margaritas in every state: