This Is The Best Margarita In Massachusetts

A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best margarita in Massachusetts.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best margarita in each state, which included Yellow Door Taqueria as the top choice for Massachusetts.

"While the Commonwealth is a bit north of the border, there's no shortage of creative and delicious margaritas to be found and this popular taco bar, with locations in Dorchester and the South End, has a margarita menu worth swooning over," Eat This, Not That's Tanya Edwards wrote. "With flavors like lime leaf and ginger, coconut, and spiced pear, there's something for everyone."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best margaritas in every state: