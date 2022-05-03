This Is The Most Expensive Denver Home On The Market

The housing market in the Mile High City is always buzzing with modest homes and luxurious locations, but what's the most expensive one on the market?

We looked at Zillow and searched for homes currently listed for sale in the Denver area. After sorting the prices from highest to lowest, a 7,204-square-foot luxury condo on Blake Street claimed the top spot.

Selling for $12 million, this space comes with two bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The listing provides more details about this fascinating property:

"This luxury penthouse condo consists of three combined units, covering the top two floors of this building. With city, ballpark and mountain views throughout the property, natural light fills the rooms. Floor to ceiling windows on both east and west sides provide spectacular views. While the current owners have the property configured for two bedrooms, it can easily be reconfigured to four to five. Enjoy the large, luxurious dining area while listening to the self-playing grand piano, or play pool by the fireplace with views of Coors Field outside. TWO large, gourmet kitchens, one on each level, allow for entertainment ease and guest comfort, and the wet bar in the gaming area presents even more convenience. Each level has it's own large living area, complete with fireplaces and plush seating as well as office areas for comfort while working from home with the option of converting to more bedrooms. Seven bathrooms are located throughout, and the private laundry area on the lower level provides subtle storage. Two primary bedrooms, one on each level, bring spacious closets and full baths. Large patios on both east and west sides, including professional gas grilling station, make for great outdoor cooking, relaxing or entertaining. And parking is located in the secure, underground area in the building. An elevator is located directly outside the unit and the parking spaces, providing very short walks to enter your luxury penthouse."

For potential buyers, you would have to $63,578 per month to own this home, according to Zillow.

Click HERE for more details about this estate and a photo gallery.