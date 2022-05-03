Top College Football Wide Receiver Enters Transfer Portal: Report

One of college football's top wide receivers has officially entered the transfer portal, , a source confirmed to ESPN's Pete Thamel on Tuesday (May 3)..

University of Pittsburgh standout Jordan Addison reportedly appeared in the NCAA transfer portal after recently filing paperwork to his former school announcing his intention to explore transfer options ahead of the May 1 deadline.

Addison is coming off a breakout sophomore season in which he recorded 100 receptions for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns, which included winning the Fred Biletnikoff Award given to the college football's best wide receiver and being named as a consensus first-team All-American, as well as a first-team All-ACC receiver.

The 20-year-old is expected to garner a frenzy of interest among college football teams, with a person close to Addison telling ESPN that the receiver is expected to run a formal process once his name appears in the portal and that he hasn't yet decided on a destination.

"A return to Pittsburgh remains a very viable option," the source said Tuesday via ESPN.

Addison is believed to be choosing based on which team will provide him with the best road to the NFL, rather than a name, image and likeness (NIL) bidding war.

The report comes days after Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi called USC coach Lincoln Riley multiple times regarding Addison's potential transfer and University of Pitt officials suspecting possible tampering may have occurred with teams vying to land the receiver.